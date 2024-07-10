LaVallee Seniors Community Grant providing fun activities for summer and beyond

The LaVallee 55+ Seniors club is very appreciative to the Conservative Government for their generous grant to support the well- being of the seniors in our community and throughout the district.

The funding was approved for $24,872 for our projects.

Ontario is committed to helping older adults stay healthy, active and socially connected within their own communities. The Senior’s Committee including two members from council met Monday (July 8) to plan events for the summer and one event to start up this fall.

The Moose and Fiddle outdoor music concert will feature a wide range of music. It will take place August 24 at Caliper Lake Park. The grant allows for up to 56 seniors from the district to board a bus the day of the event at the Devlin Ball Diamond. The bus will load at 12:45 p.m. and travel to the Moose and Fiddle show. Tickets will be paid for from the grant money. Food booths are available on site. Feel free to bring a cooler, a lawn chair and whatever else you may require. The first 56 to register will be the ones to attend. Call Lisa at 276-7555 or Pat at 276-3042 to register or for further information.

Also in planning stages is a trip to the mounds. This outing will also provide free bus service from the Devlin ball diamond. It’s a day of learning the history of the Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre (The Mounds), ending with a walleye meal. Golf carts are on site to aid seniors requiring this service. Text Glenda at 275-8166 or Lucille at 275-8247 for information if needed.

In the planning stages is a Rainy Lake Adventures three-hour boat ride. This would accommodate 33 seniors. There may be reservations made for a meal, which would cost extra. Those taking in this adventure would meet at the Marina in Fort Frances. More information to follow on this event.

Yoga classes are in the process of being finalized. More information to follow.

Horseshoe pits are going to be built at the Devlin Ball Diamond, this is taking place in the very near future. Corn hole games are also being ordered and will soon be part of the LaVallee Senior’s belongings.

Although the grant was only approved June 25, the Committee is actively planning and doing their best to make for a fun-filled and memorable summer for all, with several other activities to take place in the fall, winter and spring.