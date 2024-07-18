Laundromat thief fails to make a clean getaway

A weekend break and enter to the McIrvine Road laundromat was easily solved thanks to some well-placed security cameras.

On July 6, 2024, at approximately 10:30 am, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Fort Frances Detachment was called to a break and enter at the laundromat on McIrvine Road in Fort Frances.

Investigation determined that the thief gained access to a secure area of the business and made off with a quantity of property and cash. The suspect was quickly identified and arrested by officers a short time later.

A 38-year-old Fort Frances man is charged with the following criminal offences: Break and enter with intent to commit indictable offence; Break, enter, and commit indictable offence; Mischief under $5000; and Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on September 16, 2024, to answer to the charges.

If you are a small business owner, what is your crime prevention strategy? Properly installed and functioning security cameras not only help solve crime but are highly effective in deterring crime.