Latest surgical milestone at Riverside offers community safer outcomes closer to home

Riverside Health Care is proud to be able to connect people to the care they need closer to home, with another surgical first for the Rainy River District taking place recently at La Verendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances.

The operating room (OR) team recently executed the successful first application of a Thulium fiber LASER Enucleation of the prostate (ThuLEP).

“It is a great milestone for Fort Frances and the region,” said Dr. Ahmed Zakaria, the surgeon and urologist who performed the procedure after months of planning to make this procedure a reality.

“We’re very grateful to the operating room team and our administrators for their huge dedication and effort to make this possible. Everything went smoothly and the OR team was impressive.”

Using the Thulium LASER (Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation) at LVGH, Dr. Zakaria and the OR team were able to carefully remove excess tissue from the patient’s prostate gland, helping to relieve urinary problems caused by an enlarged prostate. The LASER procedure offers safety advantages that include reduced negative effects and quicker recovery time than the more traditional surgical options.

Enlarged prostates can cause urinary obstruction infections, bladder stones, and even kidney damage. The ability to use this minimally invasive approach is another layer to the opportunities Riverside Health Care has created with last year’s arrival of the Thulium LASER equipment.

Diana Harris, Riverside Health Care’s Chief Nursing Executive, noted the successful partnerships through the Regional Surgical Services Program and efforts at the local level are continuing to advance accessibility for health care in our district.

“I’m proud of the collaborative work that is allowing us to continue to expand the progressive services we can provide locally,” said Harris. “By bringing surgeries and minimally invasive alternatives closer to home, we’re decreasing waiting times, removing barriers and improving outcomes for community members in the Rainy River District.”

Riverside Health Care has performed a variety of LASER surgeries since bringing the equipment to LVGH in 2024. The investment included Laser Safety Officer certification for our RNFA Perioperative Team Leads, annual training and certification for all OR staff and ensuring the OR suites were equipped for safety and compliance.

“The incredible teamwork and dedication behind this surgical expansion has made a profound difference,” said Julie Cousineau, Director of Nursing at Riverside, echoing the importance of bringing expert care closer to home. “This is not just growth; it is a commitment to community, compassion, and excellence.”

In combination with the advanced equipment and infrastructure, bringing out-of-town surgeons and specialists to Fort Frances is allowing Riverside Health Care to better serve community members across the Rainy River District.

“The Regional Surgical Services Program has demonstrated exceptional vision, innovative forward-thinking solutions and the ability to connect the region around a shared mission,” said Caroline Fanti, director of regional surgical services at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre. “In a region where access to care can be limited by geography and infrastructure, the program has been a transformative force, expanding the reach of healthcare and reshaping the future of care delivery.”