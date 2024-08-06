Landing for a homecoming

Aviation and history enthusiasts are in for a treat as four North American Harvard aircraft from around the country will join together for a visit to Thunder Bay this month.

The show, called the Wings of Time, A Homecoming of the Harvards, is co-ordinated by the Northwestern Ontario Aviation Heritage Centre in celebration of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 100th anniversary.

John Hill, a director with the aviation heritage centre, said all four of the visiting aircraft were built at the former Canadian Car and Foundry in Fort William during the late 1940s and early 1950s and served as part of a fleet of trainers for the Canadian Air Force after the Second World War.

The visiting aircraft include two from the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association in Tillsonberg, Ont.; one from Lethbridge, Alta., and one from the John Magee Harvard collection in Gatineau, Que.

“These airplanes started to be used as trainers back around 1938 and all through the war and after the war,” Hill said. “In Canada, we didn’t get rid of them until the 1960s. Most of those went to Turkey and India, and India got rid of theirs in the 1970s with most of those all ending up in South Africa.”

He said South Africa was the last country to operate them and decommissioned them in 1995.

All 35 flights in the aircraft have been booked with family members of former Harvard pilots, bringing special significance for them.

The Thunder Bay Economic Development Commission and the Patterson Foundation are the key sponsors supporting the event in recognition of the tourism benefits for the community. Local businesses and corporations, including Superior Towing, Halfway Motors, the Thunder Bay International Airport, Thunder Airlines, Northstar Airlines and private individuals have all financially supported the event.

Hill said “in-kind” sponsors include Air Bravo, which is providing the ramps for the aircraft, and KVM Aviation in its donation of a chase plane and camera for aerial photography.

The Confederation College Alumni Association is providing printing of posters and sponsor boards.

“We are going to charge $2 per person or $5 per family admission and we’re trying to keep it as low as possible,” said Hill, adding a donation box will also be available. “There will be a 1940-1950 theme to the event and the public is encouraged to dress up in costume.”

Along with a vintage military vehicle display and themed wartime music, there will be performances involving swing dancing and the Macgillivray Pipe Band of Thunder Bay. Harvard merchandise will be available throughout the event.

A 52 Willy Jeep will ferry people from the parking area to the ramp at Air Bravo should they have mobility issues.

The event will open each day from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. for members, sponsors, aircrews and dignitary guests. The gate opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a tentative rain date the following weekend.