Land acquisition for new school approved

The Rainy River District School Board and the Town of Rainy River are pleased to announce that the Ministry of Education has approved the Board’s request to acquire 12.18 acres of vacant land from the Town of Rainy River. The land, located to the east of the running track, will support the construction of the new Rainy River K-12 School, 39- place child care facility, and Best Start Hub.

“We are so grateful to be able to begin moving forward on this project to provide a new, consolidated school for the students, staff, and community of Rainy River. Through funding provided by the government of Ontario, we are excited to provide a modern facility that will support the Board’s commitment to providing high quality academic programming and enhanced opportunities for both our students and their families,” said Heather Campbell, Director of Education.

“This announcement has cleared the way for the building of a new K-12 School, as well as an attached daycare in the Town of Rainy River is very much welcomed in the West End of the Rainy River District. The school will serve the children and families in the area with a new up-to-date school and can enhance the education for all who attend. I would like to thank the Ontario Government, Minister Stephen Lecce and his staff, the Rainy River District School Board and staff, as well as Rainy River Town staff who worked very hard to bring this project to reality. I look forward to shovels in the ground in the Spring of 2023,” said Deb Ewald, Mayor of the Town of Rainy River.

The current Rainy River High School and Riverview School will remain in operation during the construction of the new school on the adjacent land. Once the new Rainy River K-12 School is built and students are accommodated in the new school, the Board will dispose of its facilities through the Ontario Regulation 444/98 – Disposition of Surplus Real Property (O. Reg. 444/98) process.

RRDSB will look to put the project to market this month with construction of the new school to take approximately 18 months.