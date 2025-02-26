Lake of the Woods seeing over $1 million in funding to reduce toxic algae blooms

A news release by government officials on February 24, 2025, from the Canada Water Agency says the Lake of the Woods Water Sustainability Foundation will receive funding from the federal government “to address challenges related to algae blooms” for this “essential body of water.”

Along with the Metis Nation of Ontario, Grand Council Treaty #3 and Trent University, the Lake of the Woods Water Sustainability Foundation will share over a million dollars in federal funding to study and reduce the presence of phosphorous in Lake of the Woods. Moreover, this is something the feds want to sustain as a “clean, safe and well-managed” resource.

“Lake of the Woods is a vital freshwater resource, supporting livelihoods, drinking water, culture, Indigenous cultural and spiritual life, and biodiversity,” reads the release.

“Protecting water quality in Lake of the Woods and addressing harmful algae blooms is essential to protecting the health of fish and wildlife and ensuring recreational access for visitors for years to come. The Canada Water Agency is investing in local projects to address challenges related to algae blooms caused by the presence of excess phosphorous and empower communities, stakeholders, and Indigenous peoples to preserve this essential body of water.”

Projects funded by the federal government include:

“$450,000 for Grand Council Treaty #3 to participate in collaborative processes and actions to reduce phosphorus, as well as coordinate community engagement on nutrients and algae blooms in Lake of the Woods.

$395,000 for the Lake of the Woods Water Sustainability Foundation to develop a phosphorus management plan for the Rainy River – Lake of the Woods Watershed.

$380,800 for Trent University to study phosphorous sources and nutrient interactions.

$24,150 for the Métis Nation of Ontario to continue engagement with the northwestern Ontario Métis community to foster collaboration, participation, and capacity building on phosphorus reduction actions and nutrient and algae science in the Lake of the Woods Basin.”

According to the release, this funding announcement was made to sustain Lake of the Woods as a “clean, safe and well-managed” resource.

“The Lake of the Woods Freshwater Ecosystem Initiative funds projects that tackle toxic algae blooms,” the release read.

“In collaboration with Indigenous communities, non-profit organizations, academic institutions, and more, the Canada Water Agency is taking action to ensure these waters are clean, safe, and well-managed.”

Furthermore, this funding announcement has garnered attention from Grand Council Treaty #3 and the Lake of the Woods Water Sustainability Foundation.

“Grand Council Treaty #3 expresses its gratitude for the opportunity to partner with the Canadian Water Agency and Treaty #3 communities on critical work across the Lake of the Woods watershed,” said Chris Herc, Environmental Manager for Grand Council Treaty #3.

“This funding will strengthen Grand Council Treaty #3’s capacity to protect and preserve Lake of the Woods nibi and ecosystems while creating more opportunities for Treaty #3 Elders and Knowledge Keepers to lead protections through the Treaty #3 Nibi Declaration.”

“For decades, algae blooms, driven by excessive phosphorus, have been a growing water-quality concern for Lake of the Woods,” said Teika Newton, Executive Director for Lake of the Woods Water Sustainability Foundation.

“Algae blooms are becoming more frequent, toxic, and lasting later in the year. We are excited to tackle this problem with support from the Canada Water Agency. We will work with local communities, knowledge keepers, stakeholders, and experts in the Canadian portions of Rainy River and Lake of the Woods over three years to develop a domestic phosphorus management plan to support international water quality goals.”