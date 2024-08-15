Lac Seul community compensated after nearly century-long fight over flooded land

A First Nations community in northern Ontario will be compensated more about 90 years after nearly 11,000 acres of their land were flooded for a hydroelectric project.

The agreement between Lac Seul First Nation and the federal government was finalized in a signing ceremony last month – which will compensate them for the flooding, which forced many from their homes in the late 1920s.

“The celebration of this settlement today in our First Nation marks the end of the suffering endured by generations of our members who had to flee their homes because of the flooding that took place nearly 100 years ago,” Lac Seul Chief Clifford Bull said. “It has taken too long to achieve justice.”

The agreement was ratified in March, but was finalized in a signing ceremony on Kejick Bay Island on July 24. It marks the end of the First Nation’s long fight for a resolution after nearly 20 percent of Lac Seul’s reserve land was flooded, Bull said.

“Many of our elders who waited patiently and fought for a fair resolution have passed on without witnessing this important event,” he said. “But today also marks the beginning of a legacy for the future generations of our First Nation and the first step towards reconciliation with our federal treaty partner.”

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Gary Anandasangaree said the ceremony marks a fitting end to a three-decade claim process.

“Today’s ceremony with Lac Seul First Nation helps bring closure to their 30-year fight for justice. It marks a crucial step on the path to reconciliation and reaffirms our commitment to continued building of trust with Lac Seul First Nation,” he said. “Though financial compensation will not undo the pain endured, today’s signing signifies a path forward and was the right thing to do.”

The federal government said the ceremony signals a new beginning for the nation-to-nation relationship.

“The finalization of this settlement agreement marks a turning point in the government of Canada’s relationship with Lac Seul First Nation,” it said. “Honouring Canada’s legal responsibility, acknowledging Canada’s failure to uphold its treaty obligations, and properly compensating Lac Seul First Nation are key milestones in the federal government’s shared path toward reconciliation with the community.”