Kids and families invited to multiple events next week

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services is hosting its popular Children’s Days events on July 9 and 10 and their “Honouring our Children” Pow Wow on July 11 with host drum Maango-Inini and co-host Broken Horn Youth Drum.

The daytime Children’s Days activities take place on the Nanicost Grounds in Agency One from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include bouncy castles, Henna tattoos, face painting, pontoon boat rides, a dunk tank and much more!

Local First Nation Community Care partners are also taking part in the daytime events with various fun activities including ice cream and Slip and Slide Kickball! The Kiwanis Club is going to be making their popular mini-donuts.

There are also fun, family-themed evening activities taking place in the Nanicost Gymnasium, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday night will feature Family Feud and Karaoke and Wednesday evening will be a Pow Wow Yoga workshop. There are attendance and door prizes for each night.

Special guest attending both the Children’s Days and the Pow Wow is Acosia Red Elk from Oregon, USA. Acosia is a 10-time world champion Jingle Dress champion and the creator of Pow Wow Yoga. Acosia has danced at the Super Bowl and has been featured in music videos. She recently had a part in the Marvel series Echo on the Disney channel. Acosia will be mentoring the youth Pow Wow Dancers and will be having a Pow Wow Yoga workshop that is a fusion practice that braids together Tribal Dancing and yoga for a well rounded work-out with an Indigenous Approach to wellness.

The Children’s Days events run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on July 9 and 10 and the Pow Wow Grand Entry is at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on July 11. The Princess and Brave Pageant at the Pow Wow will be at 4 p.m. with on-site registration beginning at noon.

Executive Director Laurie Rose says it is important to host these family-themed activities for area families to spend quality time together. “What’s great about our events, is they include children, parents, caregivers, grandparents, aunties and uncles. Everyone in the family comes out and the feedback on all our activities has been overwhelmingly positive!”.

She added, “Families have really been struggling with inflation. You have hardworking families that are just trying to get by with the high cost of food and other essentials. We don’t charge anything for attending our events, but if you are able to make a food donation we will donate it to help replenish the local food bank.”

These fun family events are free and are open to everyone in our area!