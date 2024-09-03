Kenora is weeks away from a new Wave in transit

KENORA – Next stop: microtransit.

The City of Kenora is just weeks away from rolling out a replacement for the problem-plagued transit system currently serving residents.

Named “The Wave,” the new system switches out the traditional transit bus for a passenger van. And instead of a route with a schedule, it can be summoned with an app (or, if one prefers, an old-fashioned phone call).

An open house on the new service model and the community benefits it could deliver is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Moncrief Construction Sports Centre.

Kenora’s existing public transit is delivered by First Student, a company best known for school bus services.

It ran into difficulties as buses broke down, and one of the system’s two transit vehicles was taken out of commission. Service was interrupted repeatedly for days at a time, leaving transit users without a ride.

Heather Pihulak, the city’s director of corporate services, said the new system launching in October will deliver reliability for residents who need transit to get around.

“Council is highly invested in ensuring that we have reliable public transportation,” Pihulak said.

“And so they’ve committed to this new model that will deliver those services safely and reliably.

“In the past couple of years, our conventional transit hasn’t been overly reliable for several reasons,” including “bus challenges” and “driver challenges,” she said.

The city decided that “maybe we no longer should deliver the services the way we’re delivering them,” she said.

The Wave’s app is supplied by a private-sector partner that has worked with other municipalities in many countries, said Pihulak.

“This is a great partnership and we’re excited about changing the (transit) model in our community,” she said.

Once launched on Oct. 15, Kenora’s microtransit will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday at a price of $2.50 a ride.

“This investment in microtransit demonstrates council’s commitment for innovative adaptation to change and the growing needs of our community,” said Mayor Andrew Poirier.

“We are excited to all jump on and ride The Wave.”