Jet-ski mishap with youths puts Thunder Bay man in trouble

A 48-year-old Thunder Bay-area man was charged with a federal offence on Monday afternoon after two girls were injured while riding jet skis just east of the city.

Provincial police said the girls, aged 12 and 13, were riding in the area of McKenzie Beach Avenue when their machines collided. The minimum age to drive a jet ski is 16.

Both girls, who had been wearing life-jackets, were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

The unidentified man who owned the jet skis was ticketed under the Canada Shipping Act for allegedly allowing someone under 16 to operate a personal water craft, police said.

The offence has not been proven in court.