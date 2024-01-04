January named Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

OTTAWA – The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is marking January as the inaugural Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in Canada.

Nearly all professional Canadian fire fighters have felt the pain of losing colleagues in the line of duty from occupational cancers. In the five-year period 2018-2022, an average of 56 Canadian professional fire fighters died annually from recognized occupational cancers, accounting for 93 per cent of all line of duty deaths during that timeframe (279 of 300).

In June 2023, Bill C-224, introduced by Liberal MP Sherry Romanado (Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne, QC), received Royal Assent , officially proclaiming January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. The legislation establishes a comprehensive framework to address occupational cancer in fire fighters by supporting research, medical education, and cancer screenings. The legislation aims to ensure equitable recognition of occupational cancers at the provincial and territorial levels by setting national standards to identify firefighting-linked cancers.

Fire fighters are exposed to toxic carcinogens throughout their careers. Recent findings reveal the presence of PFAS “forever chemicals,” linked to cancer, in fire fighters’ protective gear.

“Science confirms that PFAS forever chemicals are driving the alarming rate of cancer in the fire service,” said IAFF General President Edward Kelly. “We must do everything we can to eliminate this threat, not just for those on the job today, but for generations of fire fighters to follow. As we mark Canada’s Inaugural Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month, our union remains committed to doing whatever it takes to keep fire fighters healthy and safe.”

Throughout the month, IAFF will use its social media channels to raise awareness of occupational cancer’s impact on firefighters and engage members, the media, and stakeholders in discussions on ending cancer in the fire service.

All Canadian provinces and territories have enacted presumptive legislation, securing workers’ compensation benefits for fire fighters affected by cancer, thanks to research and advocacy by the IAFF. Bill C-224 will be a crucial tool for the firefighting profession, serving as a model for jurisdictions serious about addressing occupational cancer.