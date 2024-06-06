 

It’s graduation season!

6 June 2024

Here are some of the local graduations you may want to know about.

Seven Generations Education Institute Graduation Today June 6 3:30 p.m. at the Memorial Sports Centre

Confederation College Graduation Monday June 10 3:30 p.m. at the Townshend Theatre.

Fort Frances High School Grade 8 Graduation June 18 7-8 p.m. at the Memorial Sports Complex

Rainy River High School Grade 12 Graduation June 19 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the RRHS Gymnasium

Fort Frances High School Grade 12 Graduation June 20 7:30-9 p.m. at the Memorial Sports Complex.

Northern Lakes K-12 in Atikokan Grade 12 Graduation June 20 6:30-8 p.m.

St. Mary Catholic School Grade 8 family supper June 19 5:30 p.m. St. Mary gymnasium

