Invasive Pneumococcal Disease three times higher in NW Ontario: NWHU

Streptococcus pneumoniae, the bacteria that can cause Pneumonia and other illnesses, seems to be on the rise in Northwestern Ontario, according to a release from the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU).

According to a release from the NWHU, cases of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease are three times higher in the district when compared to the provincial average. Left untreated, the disease can cause brain damage, infected blood, and even death.

“Streptococcus pneumoniae is a type of bacteria that can cause infections in different parts of the body, including the sinuses, the ear, the lungs, the bloodstream, and the brain,” reads the release from the Northwestern health unit.

“An increase in the number of cases of IPD in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) catchment area was noted in late winter and early spring. The rate of invasive pneumococcal disease is three times higher in the NWHU catchment area than in Ontario as a whole. Invasive pneumococcal disease is most common in the very young (children under age 2) and the elderly (those 65 and older), and people who have certain medical conditions that put them at increased risk for IPD. Invasive Pneumococcal Disease is preventable through vaccination. Immunization for IPD is given through routine childhood immunizations, as well as to those 65 and older, and to those at high risk.”

So, people who have a cochlear implant, a weakened or suppressed immune system, a chronic organ disease, a missing or non-functional spleen, diabetes, and other chronic conditions might be at a higher risk than the general public.

“When it infects the bloodstream and brain, it is called Invasive Pneumococcal Disease, which can lead to brain damage, bloodstream infections, or even death,” reads the release.

“If you or someone you know may be at risk, please talk to your health care provider or call your local NWHU [office] for more information on the pneumococcal vaccine.”