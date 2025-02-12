Interprovincial trade takes centre stage at Committee of Internal Trade

In response to the looming threat of U.S. tariffs, Canada’s Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Anita , and her provincial and territorial equivalents “discussed bold, transformative actions” to strengthen domestic trade across Canada according to a news release from the federal government .

Some of the actions verified by ministry officials included improved labour mobility, improving the Canadian Free Trade Agreement, and mutual recognition for goods and services across Canada. Furthermore, the release suggested all such actions are said to “work towards a robust domestic economy, which is integrated, accessible and free of barriers.”

“Trade within Canada is an essential driver of the Canadian economy, creating jobs, helping businesses expand, and enhancing consumer choice. Last year, more than $530 billion worth of goods and services moved across provincial and territorial borders, representing almost 20 per cent of Canada’s gross domestic product.”

Additionally, the release suggested these measures will reduce barriers and add funds to the economy.

“Eliminating these barriers will lower prices, increase productivity, and potentially add up to $200 billion to the Canadian economy. These benefits are now more important than ever, as Canada positions our domestic economy in the face of tariff threats from the United States.”

The release from the Ministry of Transport and Internal Trade stated the initiative was built from the momentum of a previous meeting with the Committee of Internal Trade.

“[Our] meeting builds on the momentum of the 2024 [Committee of Internal Trade] meeting, which saw the launch of a pilot project to mutually recognize regulatory requirements in the trucking sector. Under the trucking pilot, all provinces and territories will recognize each other’s regulatory requirements, even where differences exist, to allow trucks and the goods they carry to move across Canada more effectively, without compromising safety and security measures.”

Finally, the release suggested these measures will bring Canada closer to having a “robust domestic economy.”

“Recommendations from today’s fruitful discussions will be promptly brought forward to the Prime Minister and Premiers to ensure that all federal, provincial and territorial partners continue to work towards a robust domestic economy, which is integrated, accessible and free of barriers,” it stated.