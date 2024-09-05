Interprovincial human trafficking investigation results in charges

Police Believe There May Be More Victims

(ORILLIA, ON) – A 10-month interprovincial human trafficking investigation has resulted in two arrests and numerous charges.

In September 2023, the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS) launched Project Nebula, in response to reports of suspected human trafficking in eastern Ontario. As the investigation progressed, police uncovered that the trafficking activities extended beyond eastern Ontario, reaching into southern Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

On July 9, 2024, two individuals were arrested in Ottawa as part of the joint multi-jurisdictional investigation led by the OPP Anti-Human Trafficking Unit. This operation was conducted in collaboration with IJFS partners, as well as L’Escouade intégrée de lutte contre le proxénétisme, Owen Sound Police Service, Cornwall Police Service, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Cape Breton Regional Police Service.

There are 20 participating police agencies across Ontario in the IJFS. In the north, Treaty Three Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Policed and the Thunder Bay Police Service made up part of the joint force.

As a result of Project Nebula, three female victims were identified, two individuals were arrested and 36 charges were laid.

A 45-year-old of Brampton, Ontario, and a 33-year-old of Sydney, Nova Scotia, have been charged with multiple offences, including a total of 17 human trafficking charges and 19 human trafficking-related charges.

Both accused remain in custody and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa on August 23, 2024. Their next appearance is scheduled to take place on September 9, 2024.

A publication ban has been issued and further information will not be released.

The victims in this investigation have been referred to dedicated victim services to ensure they receive continued support. The success of Project Nebula underscores the critical importance of cooperation among law enforcement partners in combating human trafficking.

IJFS partner agencies who supported this investigation include Kingston Police, Ottawa Police Service, Peel Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, Windsor Police Service and York Regional Police.

Additional support was provided by Edmonton Police Service, Waterloo Police Service, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, call your local police. The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking has resources available for victims and survivors of human trafficking on their website at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca. A national hotline is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010.

ABOUT THE IJFS

On March 6, 2020, the Government of Ontario announced funding to establish the IJFS, consisting of full-time investigators and analysts who are assigned to participating police agencies across Ontario, including municipal and First Nations, along with additional resources to the OPP. The IJFS assists in identifying, investigating and disrupting multi-jurisdictional human trafficking organizations operating within Ontario.