International Women’s Day event to help feed children

March 8 is International Women’s Day, a day where Thunder Bay’s shining women come together in celebration and fellowship for the third annual International Women’s Day Goods Market and Panel Discussion.

The celebration was created by Maelyn Hurley, owner of Goods and Co. Market, and Romy Marlo, owner of the Uncommon Women and Crush Coffee.

“Our first event in 2020 sold out to 60 women,” Marlo said. “The event was a hit and such a refreshing way to celebrate women in our community with an incredible cross-section of women. Proceeds raised from vendors and participants were given to Beendigen women’s shelter, which Marlo called “an absolute gift.”

In 2024, the organizers doubled their capacity and fundraising goal to $1,500.

“The funds were designated for Isthmus, which would feed 150 children on the weekends,” she said. “Not only did we sell out to 120 women, we reached our goal and reached a whole new demographic of women in our community.”

This year the stakes are higher with hopes of tripling last year’s total.

“We hope to raise $5,000 to feed almost 500 children by sending them home every weekend with sufficient food in their backpacks,” she said.

Approximately 1.3 million children or one out of every five children in Canada, are food insecure. Isthmus feeds more than 450,000 meals to roughly 2,500 children across Canada every year. In Thunder Bay, Isthmus is serving 439 children in 19 elementary schools.

“We want to give each of those children more meals and really make a difference,” Marlo said. “We can lighten the load of Isthmus, which is volunteer-based and works hard. Also, it’s just such a beautiful alignment with International Women’s Day, because women are nurturers and caregivers. And when women come together, we can do really incredible things.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. at Goods and Co. where women’s businesses and vendors will come together in a market that will run until 4 p.m. All vendor table proceeds will go to Isthmus.

Between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., women can enjoy a cocktail hour and symposium. The evening will continue with a diverse panel of speakers who will talk about women’s equality, and wind down at Woodside Restaurant with live entertainment.

Visit www.goodscomarket.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

All proceeds raised through a silent auction and fundraising efforts that evening will be given to Isthmus.