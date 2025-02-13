International Joint Commission calls for Great Lakes plastic waste monitoring plan

GREAT LAKES—Every year, more than 22 million pounds of plastic pollution enter the Great Lakes, according to a study by the Rochester Institute of Technology. While visible plastic waste is an ongoing concern, an even greater threat lurks beneath the surface: microplastics.

These tiny plastic particles, less than five millimeters in size, have been found in alarming concentrations across the Great Lakes ecosystem. Despite their prevalence, there is no coordinated basin-wide effort to monitor or mitigate their impact, leaving communities like Manitoulin Island at risk.

The Manitoulin Expositor was the first media outlet in Canada to report on initial findings of microplastics in the Great Lakes in 2012 by then-editor Alicia McCutcheon.

A recent report from the International Joint Commission’s (IJC) Great Lakes Science Advisory Board underscores the need for systematic monitoring and management of microplastics. The report calls for regional coordination to track and assess the ecological risks of microplastics, with the goal of incorporating them as a recognized indicator of ecosystem health under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement (GLWQA).

Microplastics and Manitoulin Island

For residents of Manitoulin Island, the presence of microplastics in the Great Lakes raises serious concerns. As the largest freshwater island in the world, Manitoulin is deeply connected to the health of Lake Huron and the surrounding waterways. Many communities on the island rely on these waters for drinking, fishing, and tourism, all of which are increasingly threatened by plastic contamination.

Studies have shown that microplastics are present in drinking water sources, as well as in fish caught in the Great Lakes. According to Karen Kidd, an environmental scientist and member of the IJC Science Priority Committee, “Adopting microplastics as an indicator of ecological health would improve our understanding of their prevalence and environmental impacts.”

Without proper monitoring, the long-term consequences for both aquatic life and human health remain uncertain. “Plastic is a part of modern life and pervasive throughout the Great Lakes ecosystem,” said Rebecca Rooney, co-chair of the Science Advisory Board’s Research Coordination Committee. “Yet, the monitoring and reporting on microplastics is largely project-based.”

A Call for Action

The IJC report outlines specific recommendations to address the crisis, including: Implementing a basin-wide, coordinated monitoring program to track microplastics in lake and tributary waters, sediment, and aquatic life; standardizing methods for collecting and analyzing microplastic samples; including microplastics as a ‘Toxic Chemicals’ sub-indicator in the State of the Great Lakes (SOGL) reports; classifying microplastics as a ‘Chemical of Mutual Concern’ under the GLWQA to facilitate joint US-Canada action; and reducing plastic pollution at its source to prevent further contamination of the watershed.

These measures are particularly urgent for Indigenous and rural communities on Manitoulin Island, where access to clean drinking water and healthy fish populations is essential for both cultural practices and economic livelihoods. The report highlights that some Great Lakes fish populations have among the highest microplastic concentrations worldwide, suggesting direct exposure to local communities.

Local Impacts and Indigenous Perspectives

For the Anishinaabe people of Manitoulin Island, water is sacred. The presence of microplastics threatens not only environmental health but also traditional ways of life. First Nations women have spoken about the importance of protecting Nibi (water) from contamination. “The water is alive. It carries stories and medicines. We have a responsibility to care for it.”

With no coordinated tracking system in place, it is difficult for First Nations and other local communities to advocate for meaningful policy changes. However, the IJC report offers tools and frameworks that can be leveraged for future action.

What Comes Next?

Manitoulin Island stands at a crossroads in the fight against microplastic pollution. While federal and international policies will take time to implement, local actions—such as community-led beach cleanups, policy advocacy, and reductions in plastic use—can make a difference now. Municipalities and First Nations on the island can also push for the adoption of IJC recommendations to ensure the long-term protection of their waters.

The IJC’s call for a standardized, basin-wide monitoring approach presents an opportunity for Canada and the U.S. to take coordinated action. Without such measures, the growing presence of microplastics in the Great Lakes could have irreversible consequences for ecosystems, human health, and Indigenous rights to clean water.