International Experience Canada launches immersive marketing campaign to inspire Canadian youth to explore the world

February 13, 2025—Toronto—The International Experience Canada (IEC) Program empowers young Canadians with opportunities abroad that will help shape their future. IEC facilitates international experiences for young Canadians to gain invaluable skills, broaden their horizons, and return home ready to thrive in today’s global job market.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the launch of an innovative marketing campaign designed to immerse young Canadians in the life-changing opportunities they could experience by working and travelling abroad with IEC.

The new campaign blends dynamic in-person exhibits with an interactive digital experience, providing a unique platform for youth to picture themselves in a new place, and get a glimpse of the culture, work opportunities and lifestyle of some of IEC’s partner destinations.

Over the next several weeks, the in-person exhibits will be popping up in food courts and dining halls in Toronto and Vancouver. Five IEC partner countries—Belgium, Finland, Italy, South Korea and New Zealand—will be featured in these interactive booths, showcasing various aspects of their countries and unique cultures.

For those who can’t make it in person, the interactive digital experience gives visitors nationwide access to this experience and matches users with at least three possible IEC partner destinations based on their preferences and interests.

To learn more about the International Experience Canada Program, or to try the interactive digital experience, go to iecadventure.ca.