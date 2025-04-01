Inspection station staffing remains mystery to public

Whether the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) plans to install any permanent staffers this year at its new Highway 11-17 truck inspection station just east of Thunder Bay remains to be seen.

When the $30-million facility overlooking the highway went into service last year in the Municipality of Shuniah, the ministry said it would be utilized on an as-needed basis — during safety enforcement blitzes, for example.

Some truck-safety advocates, along with NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay-Superior North) have called on the province to maintain regular hours at the inspection station.

On Monday, a MTO spokeswoman said the ministry “continues to recruit for specific enforcement positions across the province, including those based out of the Shuniah Commercial Vehicle Inspection Facility.”

No timelines were provided. A job posting for a transportation enforcement officer position at the Shuniah station closed on Jan. 6.

One Thunder Bay-area candidate who tried to apply after he learned he was going to lose his job due to a local trucking business closure said the ministry wouldn’t budge on the deadline, despite an apparent shortage of candidates.

“I am aware that the MTO has been flying inspectors to Thunder Bay to cover as much as possible at (the Shuniah) inspection station,” Chris Martin said in a letter last month to Transportation Minister Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria.

Martin added he was qualified for the Shuniah job, given his background in safety and compliance in the trucking industry.

Vaugeois, meanwhile, said on Monday she is seeking a meeting with local MTO officials.

“But they are only willing to discuss highway maintenance and have said they won’t talk to us about highway safety or about the (Shuniah) inspection station,” Vaugeois said.