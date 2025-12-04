Influenza detected in NWHU catchment area

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has announced the first laboratory confirmed case of influenza in the region for the 2025-26 season.

The Health Unit made the announcement in a press release late yesterday afternoon. The NWHU said this now means that influenza is “likely” now a risk in all communities in Northwestern Ontario.

According to the Canadian government, seasonal influenza is a contagious viral respiratory illness that can cause serious and potentially life-threatening complications in some individuals. Flu symptoms generally appear in infected individuals within one to four days of exposure to virus and usually include the sudden appearance of fever, a cough and muscle aches and pain. Other common symptoms can include chills, headaches, sore throat, loss of appetite or a runny or stuffy nose. Diarrhea and nausea or vomiting are also symptoms and are more common in children, along with lethargy and breathing difficulties.

In extreme cases, the flu can also lead to the worsening of chronic health conditions, heart complications, and pneumonia, which can lead to hospitalization or even death.

The Government of Canada notes that individuals with the flu are at their most contagious in the first three days after symptoms begin to appear.

“To help prevent spreading the flu, stay home and avoid close contact with others for at least the first three days while you’re most infectious,” the government states on its public health website.

“It’s best to wait up to five days or until you feel better overall before resuming close contact with others. It’s especially important to protect those who have a higher chance of developing complications from the flu.”

To protect yourself and others, the NWHU recommends members of the public get their seasonal respiratory vaccines. If you are feeling ill, they also recommend staying home, avoiding visiting high-risk individuals in hospitals and long-term care homes, covering coughs and sneezes, frequently washing your hands and cleaning high-touch surfaces, and wearing a well-fitting mask in indoor public settings.

NWHU Medical Officer of Health Kit Young Hoon said it’s a good idea for everyone in the region to get their flu shots this year to help take the strain off of an already burdened health care system.

“The vaccine includes three strains, and different strains can circulate throughout the year. Even a vaccine that isn’t a perfect match to one strain can still provide some protection, especially against hospitalization and death. Our health care system is already stretched – anything that reduces the burden helps.”

To book a Flu/COVID-19/RSV vaccine appointment at a local NWHU clinic, visit their website at www.nwhu.on.ca.