Influenza A outbreak declared over at Rainycrest, still in place at LVGH

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, has declared an end to the Influenza A outbreak at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home affecting the West Wing.

Visitor and resident restrictions are no longer in place. We would like to remind everyone that we remain a mask-friendly facility, and we encourage everyone to be diligent in always preventing the spread of infection. While all restrictions have been lifted, we continue to ask that any individual experiencing symptoms of illness refrain from visiting our facilities.

Riverside continues to have our detailed safety procedures and infection prevention control practices in place, which are designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff, the community, and those within our care.

We understand the challenges posed by an outbreak and thank everyone for their understanding and continued cooperation and support

***

Influenza A Outbreak Declared on First Floor at La Verendrye General Hospital

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, has declared an Influenza A Outbreak on the first floor of La Verendrye General Hospital. Enhanced visitor restrictions and masking protocols are in place. Only two (2) individuals may visit at a time, and visitors should only visit one patient in a day. Medical masking is required for all visitors on the first floor, and staff may require visitors to wear additional personal protective equipment (PPE) depending on the circumstances.

Riverside asks all visitors to self-screen for symptoms and refrain from visiting our facilities if experiencing any signs of illness. The district is currently seeing high levels of respiratory illness, and we urge the public to take appropriate precautions, including frequent handwashing, wearing a mask where needed, and staying home if unwell.

Currently, there are no restrictions on hospital services. Alternative admission arrangements may be necessary in certain cases.

The Outbreak Management Team continues to monitor the situation closely. The health and safety of our patients, families, and staff remain our top priority. We recognize that outbreaks can be stressful and disruptive for patients, their loved ones, and staff.

Your efforts in above precautions and adhering to visitor guidelines play a vital role in reducing the spread of illness and protecting the well-being of our community.

We appreciate everyone’s patience, cooperation, and support as we work to manage this situation.