Infection prevention and control lapse at the Red Lake Dental Clinic

Red Lake – An infection prevention and control lapse investigation by Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has identified that patients who underwent dental care at this clinic between September 1, 2022, and May 16, 2025, may have been exposed to improperly sterilized, reusable dental equipment. Although the risk is low, as a precaution, NWHU recommends that patients who received a dental procedure at the clinic between those dates discuss testing for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) with their physician or nurse practitioner. For those who do not have a family physician or nurse practitioner, or a local nursing station, please call your local Northwestern Health Unit office (include contact info). Please do not go to the emergency room.

“I understand that this information may cause concern and want to emphasize that we are currently not aware of any cases of infection linked with this lapse event. Even though the risk of infection transmission is low, anyone who received dental care at Red Lake Dental Clinic between September 1, 2022 and May 16, 2025 should discuss testing with their health care provider. Physicians and nurse practitioners can help determine individual risk and testing needs based on medical history,” says Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health, at NWHU.

NWHU received notification of infection prevention and control concerns from the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario on April 10, 2025. The investigation has required multiple in-person visits and a detailed research review by Public Health Ontario to assess risk to patients. During the process NWHU issued an order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act of Ontario on May 16, 2025 for the Red Lake Dental Clinic to stop reprocessing (cleaning and sterilizing) dental tools and instruments until processes met the Infection Prevention and Control Standard required of Dental offices. This effectively meant that dental services had to stop.

At this time, NWHU is not aware of any cases of infection associated with this infection prevention and control lapse.

NWHU investigates clinics on a complaint basis and does not routinely inspect dental clinics’ infection prevention and control practices. Dentists are a self-regulated profession and are responsible for upholding infection prevention and control standards in their own practice. The RCDSO and the College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario (CDHO), which regulates dental practice in Ontario, were notified of NWHU’s investigation.

For more information about NWHU’s investigation or information about hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, please visit www.nwhu.on.ca/ipac-lapse-red-lake, call Northwestern Health Unit at 807-727-2626 or email receptionredlake@nwhu.on.ca.