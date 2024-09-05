Industry association calls on government to prevent airline industry disruption

Ottawa, ON – September 4, 2024 – The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is urging the federal government to take the necessary steps to prevent a looming labour disruption at Air Canada. The potential strike comes at a time when the Canadian tourism industry is still reeling from recent labour disputes that paralyzed two of Canada’s major rail networks and on the heels of a disruption at another major Canadian airline, causing significant damage to our national economy and global reputation. Proactive government engagement is crucial to prevent a labour disruption to protect the interests of travellers and mitigate further damage to the tourism sector and Canada’s broader reputation.

Air Canada carries up to 120,000 passengers each day. A disruption of this magnitude would not only impact travellers but also have a ripple effect on Canadian consumers, employees, and businesses across the country. With negotiations between both parties at a critical crossroads, the prospect of a strike looms large, leading to further travel uncertainty and endangering Canada’s global reputation as a reliable destination for leisure, business and investment.

“Labour disputes have created a trend of instability across Canada’s critical infrastructure sectors,” said Beth Potter, President and CEO of TIAC. “We cannot afford another blow to our economy and reputation. September is a critical month for events and conventions, which make up 40 per cent of our tourism economy. The ripple effects of a strike would be felt across the entire economy, from tourism operators to local businesses and communities that depend on visitor spending. Without a resolution at the bargaining table, we need the federal government to facilitate a resolution that keep planes in the air and our industry moving forward.”

The Canadian tourism industry is a significant contributor to the economy, supporting over two million jobs and generating billions in economic activity. Any action that threatens the smooth operation of this industry not only jeopardizes jobs but also the overall economic health of the nation. The tourism sector, which is still managing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, cannot afford to bear the brunt of these additional challenges.

The time to act is now to prevent a crisis that would have wide-reaching impacts on the future of travel, tourism, and Canada’s global reputation.