Indulging in Crust and Filling For National Pie Day

As January progresses, pie enthusiasts across the nation eagerly anticipate the arrival of National Pie Day on January 23. This delectable celebration is a time-honoured tradition that brings people together to savor this beloved baked treat’s sweet and savoury delights.

National Pie Day owes its origins to Charlie Papazian, a Colorado nuclear engineer, brewer, teacher, and avid pie lover. Papazian declared his birthday to be National Pie Day in the mid-1970s, and roughly a decade later, the American Pie Council (an organization devoted to the growth and improvement of the pie industry) sponsored this event in 1986, bringing it to national attention. January 23 has since become a yearly celebration of this timeless culinary delight, transcending geographical boundaries and bringing people together over a shared love for pie.

Whether you’re a seasoned baker or prefer to indulge in local pie artisans’ creations, National Pie Day offers countless ways to celebrate. Here are some ideas to make the most of this delicious occasion:

Bake Your Own: Channel your inner pastry chef and whip up your favourite pie from scratch. The possibilities are endless, whether it’s a classic apple pie, a tangy lemon meringue, or a savoury chicken pot pie. Share your creations with friends and family to spread the joy.

Visit a Local Bakery: If baking isn’t your forte, support local bakeries by treating yourself to a slice or two of their finest pies. Some bakeries have been known to introduce unique flavours or discounts for National Pie Day, making it the perfect opportunity to explore new pastry delights.

Pie Potluck: Organize a pie potluck with friends or colleagues. Each participant can bring their favourite pie, creating a diverse and delicious spread for everyone to enjoy. This communal celebration is a delightful way to share the love of pie.

Virtual Pie Party: In the age of technology, distance doesn’t have to be a barrier to celebration. Host a virtual pie party with friends and family. Share recipes and baking tips, and, of course, indulge in a virtual pie tasting together.

Pie Tasting Contest: Turn National Pie Day into a friendly competition by hosting a pie-tasting contest. Invite friends and neighbours to submit their best pies and have a blind taste test to determine the winner. It’s a fun and tasty way to celebrate the occasion.

As National Pie Day approaches, let the aroma of freshly baked pies fill the air, and the joy of indulging in this timeless treat bring smiles to faces from coast to coast. Whether you’re a pie purist or eager to experiment with innovative flavour combinations, January 23 is the perfect day to celebrate the crust, the filling, and the community that comes together over a shared love of pie.