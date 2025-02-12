Increased risk of disease for those who travel

Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) is reminding people to get immunized and be prepared before they travel.

With spring break and an increase in travel coming up, there is a real risk that diseases, like measles, could spread to our area. Many vaccine-preventable diseases are on the rise provincially, nationally, and around the world. Please check with your health care provider or local NWHU office to ensure you are up to date with routine vaccinations. Routine vaccinations protect against diseases that can be highly contagious, and in some cases very serious or deadly.

Routine vaccinations can usually be accessed through your health care provider or local NWHU office. Northwestern Health Unit staff will be in schools in February and March, if your student received a notice that they are due for vaccines, please ensure that you provide consent online as indicated.

It is important to know the risks when travelling. People 6 months of age and up may be eligible for an additional dose of measles containing vaccine if they are travelling to an area of risk. Visit www.travel.gc.ca to know what you should be doing to protect yourself prior to travelling anywhere.