Inclusive education banks on more success

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) says it understands the importance of reducing financial burdens for post-secondary students and has stepped up to try to make a difference.

This week the financial institution contributed $100,000 to Confederation College aimed at supporting its students in the Community Integration through Co-operative Education (CICE) program.

Michelle Salo, president of Confederation College, said the CIBC contribution demonstrates their commitment to inclusive education and community development.

“The impact of this donation will be far-reaching, providing our CICE students with enhanced financial support and valuable experiential learning opportunities,” Salo said.

While providing financial assistance and enhancing experiential learning opportunities for CICE students, the funding includes $75,000 allocated for student awards, creating 10 bursaries of $2,500 each per year for three years. Salo noted an additional $25,000 will be designated as an experiential learning fund, providing almost $8,500 per year for three years.

She said, “This fund will also assist students in purchasing necessary equipment and resources and covering service fees and travel expenses related to their co-op placements.”

Rose Hankio, the college’s lead integration facilitator, called the CIBC support “transformative” for CICE students.

“It reduces financial burdens and lets them engage fully in their educational experiences,” Hankio said. “This funding will open doors to new opportunities and help our students thrive academically and personally.”

Per Humle, the CIBC senior vice-president and head of the bank’s Ontario East region, told The Chronicle-Journal that CIBC is proud to help support these students in achieving their academic dreams.

“CIBC aims to create a world without limits to ambition and we’re committed to helping remove barriers that all too often stand in the way of success for many students from underserved communities,” Humle said.

The college’s CICE program is designed to provide individuals with developmental disabilities and other significant learning challenges with a college experience that prepares them for greater independence and employment opportunities. It offers a personalized, assisted learning approach tailored to each student’s academic needs, supporting in and out of the classroom.

Skills for life and work, enhancing communication skills, promoting healthy lifestyles, and personal and professional growth are all part of the curriculum. The program also includes supervised field placements, which provide students with work experience.

The program accepts 20 students per year for a two-year term, totalling 40 students at any given time.