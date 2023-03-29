Inclusive Community Grant application open

The Ontario government is investing $750,000 to help communities across the province become more inclusive and accessible for people of all ages and abilities. Applications are now open for the 2023-24 round of Inclusive Community Grants, which provide municipalities, non-profit organizations, and Indigenous communities up to $60,000 for local projects that help older residents and people with disabilities participate in community life.

“Our government is focused on supporting inclusive communities across the North,” said Greg Rickford, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora–Rainy River. “Seniors and people with disabilities deserve greater access to programs and services, and we encourage eligible organizations to participate in the call for applications.”

This year, Ontario is prioritizing projects focused on improving opportunities for community engagement and those that support older adults to age and live at home with access to care. Since the Inclusive Community Grants Program was created in 2020, it has provided up to $3.7 million to support 72 projects in communities across Ontario.

“We know inclusive communities support independent, active living and help reduce social isolation,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “That’s why I’m proud to announce the launch of the latest round of funding for Inclusive Community Grants, which will help enable older adults and people with disabilities to contribute to all aspects of community life.”

For a complete list of successful projects, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/inclusive-community-grants.

Applications for Inclusive Community Grants are now open and available at Ontario.ca/GetFunding. Eligible organizations have until April 20, 2023 to submit their applications.