Important work ahead, federal minister says

One week has already flown by and Patty Hajdu, the newly appointed minister of jobs and families, and minister who continues to be responsible for FedNor (Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario), has hit the ground running.

“It’s an incredible honour to be re-elected as the member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North for a fourth term,” said Hajdu, adding that she is grateful for the strong mandate she’s been given. “I’m excited to bring back the priorities of our region to the heart of Ottawa.”

Hajdu says the Liberal government’s focus is to build a unified Canadian economy powered by the strongest workforce in the G7.

“That means investing in lifelong learning, supporting skilled trades and Canada Summer Jobs, and strengthening programs like student loan forgiveness, because when people have the tools and support they need, they can build meaningful, lasting careers,” she said.

“We know this work doesn’t happen in isolation. It takes strong partnerships with unions, employers, provinces, municipalities, and community leaders.”

She added that she is “looking forward” to working with both familiar and new faces from across the country to move bold ideas forward.

Having recently met with the federal, provincial and territorial Forum of Labour Market Ministers, (FLMM) Hajdu discussed labour mobility and next steps to unlock Canada’s full economic potential.

“We know the challenges facing our country are real and they won’t be fixed overnight. But if there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that Canadians rise to the occasion when it matters most,” she said.

Hajdu pointed out that Canada Summer Jobs is creating 70,000 new jobs in 2025, for young Canadians to put their foot in the door for future employment, including in Thunder Bay-Superior North.

Also, more than 7,000 people have used the dental care program and more than 15,600 Canada Child Benefit payments have been delivered to constituents in the riding.

“We’re also focused on ensuring Canadians have the support they need at home,” she said. “Programs like the Canada Child Benefit, $10-a-day childcare, and the Canada Disability Benefit are not just good policy, they’re essential for helping families thrive.”

Hajdu added that when people have stability at home, it becomes easier to re-enter the workforce, pursue education, and reach their full potential.

“We have important work ahead and I will always advocate for the priorities of Thunder Bay-Superior North,” she said.