Impending Canada Post workers strike threatens mail delivery service

Employees at Canada Post are prepared to walk the picket line November 3rd if there is no further progress at the bargaining table.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUP-W) released the results of a strike vote Monday morning, where over 95% of workers support going on strike if necessary. The November 3rd date marks when CUP-W workers will be in a legal strike position if an agreement isn’t reached by then.

CUP-W has spent almost a year bargaining new contracts for its two largest bargaining units – the Urban Operations unit and the Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers unit. Union negotiators are pushing for fair wages, safe working conditions and “the right to retire with dignity while protecting a vital public service that supports communities everywhere.”

“We recognize the challenges our employer is facing, and our goal is not to simply make demands, but to work together toward solutions that support the long-term success of our public post office while addressing the real struggles our members face daily,” said CUPW National President Jan Simpson.

The union says this round of bargaining has been challenging. New challenges facing negotiators are the result of changes in postal work, like the surge in parcel volumes since the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as unresolved issues from previous bargaining rounds.

“Our negotiators are committed to securing a fair agreement for all postal workers,” said Simpson. “We won’t settle for anything less. Our members have made it clear that action will be taken if Canada Post fails to present solutions that ensure fair working conditions and expanded services for everyone.”

Please note: Fort Frances Times subscribers who receive their newspapers by mail may see an interruption of service as a result of the impending strike, potentially as early as next week (November 6th). If service is suspended by a CUP-W strike, your subscription will be put on hold for the duration of the strike action.