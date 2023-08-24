Impaired Charges Laid After Motor Vehicle Collision

(KENORA, ON) – An individual from Kenora was charged with impaired operation after a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles.

On Tuesday August 22, 2023, just before 9:00 a.m., members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, City of Kenora Fire and Emergency Services (CKFES), and Kenora Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Darlington Drive. There were no serious injuries reported.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the driver of one of the involved vehicles, had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 23-year-old Kenora resident has been charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on September 21, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You may also wish to remain anonymous.

SERIOUS COLLISION

(WABIGOON, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are investigating a single vehicle collision.

On August 20, 2023, just before 9:00 a.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Johnson Road and Cemetery Road in Wabigoon.

The driver of the motor vehicle was transported to hospital by ORNGE to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) and Crime units have been engaged and are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – Members of the Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation after responding to a traffic complaint.

On August 20, 2023, shortly after 2:00 a.m., members of the Sioux Lookout OPP responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver. The vehicle and driver were subsequently located, and, through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 27-year-old Sioux Lookout resident has been arrested and charged with: Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus); Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Novice Driver – B.A.C. Above Zero.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on September 19, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(NAOTKAMEGWANNING, ON) – Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a report of a stolen vehicle.

On August 20, 2023, just after 5:00 p.m., members of the Kenora OPP responded to the report of a stolen vehicle traveling from Naotkamegwanning First Nation to Kenora. The vehicle was subsequently located in Kenora, and a traffic stop was initiated.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 20-year-old Naotkamegwanning First Nation resident has been arrested and charged with: Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus); Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on September 11, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

NO INSURANCE

(NIPIGON, ON) – An individual from Nipigon Is facing charges of Impaired Operation and No Insurance after a traffic stop in Nipigon on Sunday night.

On August 21, 2023, at approximately 12:00 a.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol in the Town of Nipigon, in the area of Hogan Road. A vehicle was observed where it was suspected that the driver may be impaired. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was subsequently brought back to the Nipigon OPP Detachment for further testing.

A field sobriety test was conducted, and the driver was subsequently arrested after performing poorly.

Through investigation a 48-year-old Nipigon resident has been charged with: Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on October 17, 2023.

Police have the tools and training to detect alcohol and drug impaired drivers. If you see an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 immediately. Road safety is the shared responsibility of all road users.

MISSING PERSON FOUND SAFE

(UPSALA, ON) – An individual named Andrew who was reported missing on August 10th, 2023, has been located by an off-duty Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) officer.

On August 20th, 2023, an off-duty Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) officer was driving along Highway 17 outside of Upsala when they observed what looked to be a male resembling Andrew. The officer engaged the male & confirmed it was Andrew & notified officers from the Thunder Bay & Shabaqua Detachment.

The Thunder Bay & Shabaqua OPP would like to thank both the public, our media partners & Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) for their assistance in this matter.

FIREARMS

(GREENSTONE, ON) – One individual is facing multiple firearms related charges after a traffic stop on Highway 11 in Greenstone.

On August 18, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m., members of the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were made aware of an individual travelling along Highway 11 who was possibly in possession of a firearm. Greenstone OPP members conducted patrols and located the subject motor vehicle.

Through investigation, a 42-year-old Kingston resident has been criminally charged with: Transport Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition in a Careless Manner, Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was Prohibited or Restricted Weapon and Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on August 19, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

WEAPON CHARGES

(RED LAKE, ON) – One individual is facing numerous charges including assault with a weapon, following an incident at a local motel in Red Lake.

On August 16, 2023, shortly after 9:00 p.m., members of the Red Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to an incident at a local motel in Red Lake. Officers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene and located one individual with minor injuries. The individual was transported to hospital by EMS and was later released.

As a result, a 33-years-old Red Lake resident has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Assault with a Weapon; Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose; Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm and Mischief Over $5,000.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on October 19, 2023.