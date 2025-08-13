Impaired boater arrested

Throughout this summer, the Northwest Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with Conservation Officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), has been conducting joint-enforcement marine patrols. The summer-long operation has included mandatory alcohol screening (M.A.S.) and fish inspections on local waterbodies of Thunder Bay, Gorham and Shebandowan, with specific patrols being focused on Dog Lake and Kashabowie Lake.

The goal is to educate both local residents and visiting tourists on the water in regard to boat safety and fishing regulations.

Between August 9 and 10, patrols were conducted on Shebandowan Lake, Two Island Lake, Surprise Lake, and One Island Lakes where a multitude of infractions were observed among the boaters.

Again, as a result of these summer-long joint enforcement initiatives, officers are noticing a pattern in tickets being issued for:

Open liquor within a vessel;

Cannabis readily available;

Missing vessel safety equipment (Life jackets, flashlights, etc);

Depositing waste on public lands (Throwing beer cans in the lake);

Furthermore, on August 9th, 2025 at approximately 7:05 p.m., on Shebandowan Lake, Officers stopped a vessel to check for proper equipment and sobriety.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the vessel operator had been consuming alcoholic beverages, was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, a 36 year old man from Neebing, ON was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on September 10, 2025.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) are dedicated to safeguarding Ontario’s highways, waterways, fisheries and Crown land through collaborative enforcement and conservation efforts.