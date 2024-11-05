‘I’m proud of our team’: Women’s shelter getting federal cash

FORT ALBANY – Fort Albany First Nation is receiving federal funding to help provide safety and support for women and families.

On Oct. 23, the federal government announced over $58 million for 12 Indigenous housing projects in Ontario. Among the recipients is the Fort Albany Women’s Shelter.

TimminsToday reached out to the government to clarify how much the local cut of the funding is but did not receive a response.

The women’s shelter in the remote community on the James Bay coast has been operating for 14 years. On June 18 it expanded with the grand opening of Neydayhe’s Place, a transitional home for women fleeing domestic violence.

The new facility is named in honour of Neydayhe Sutherland, a 13-year-old girl who died in February 2022.

The facility provides counselling, programming and support to help survivors heal and eventually reintegrate into the community. It’s the first facility of its kind to open on a First Nation in Canada.

“This regional facility has been helping a lot of families, and we’re the first ones to open the door anywhere in Canada. I’m very proud of that. I’m proud of our team,” said Fort Albany deputy chief Terry Metatawabin.

Metatawabin said he doesn’t know how much money the shelter will be receiving. He said the money is for essential capital infrastructure to build upon the shelter’s existing programs so more people can access them.

He described the facility as “transformational” for families who walk through its doors.

“When you open the door, these homes are very open, with kitchens, bedrooms, and everything furnished,” he said.

“They have up to one year or less to get themselves grounded again, you know, and through that transition, they can get access to education programs, cultural training, mental wellness support, addictions counselling — there are so many supports available right at their doorstep.”

Work to build the women’s shelter started in 2009, according to Metatawabin.

“It started in one location and now the new part is built on our new subdivision area. It’s always been part of our future development, and that’s why it was proposed to be built there. When people come to the community, they’ll see these facilities front and centre,” he said.

Over 171,000 Indigenous people in urban, rural and northern areas are experiencing housing shortages, according to the 2021 Census. NICHI’s housing initiative, aiming to close the housing gap by 2030, is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve health, social outcomes and self-determination for Indigenous communities.