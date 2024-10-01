Identity theft and credit card fraud charges laid in Dryden

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with identity theft and credit card fraud.

On September 10, 2024, at approximately 2 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment responded to a potential identity theft and credit card fraud at a local business.

Through investigation, it was determined that the suspect contacted the vendor with fraudulent identification and credit card to place a deposit for a personal watercraft with an estimated valued of $30,000. The individual planned to attend the business on September 25, 2024, to pick up the personal watercraft. Upon arrival, the individual was placed under arrest and transported to the Dryden OPP Detachment. Further investigation revealed that suspect was in breach of conditions for a previous charge from Smith Falls, ON.

As a result, a 41-year-old man of Carleton Place, Ont., has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Identity Theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information; Obtaining by False Pretence – Over; Use of Credit Card; and Failure to Comply with Undertaking.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on November 4, 2024.