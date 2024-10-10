Icebox Radio Theatre Changes Venue for Oct 24th Show

With the sudden closing of the Salty Jester, the Icebox Radio Theater has moved its Oct 24th show to the John Faith Little Theater at Backus Community Center. ‘Tales to Tremble By’ is the title of the show which features original and classic audio drama all with a Halloween theme.

Kicking off the evening, the IBRT will recreate ‘The Thing on the Fourble Board’ one of the most famous episodes of the classic series ‘Quiet Please’. ‘Fourble Board’ tells the story of an oil worker spending the night at a remote work site while the rest of the crew is away. He always wondered if anything could travel up the drill pipe from miles underground. On this night, he finds out. The second half of the show features ‘Dark Ride’, an original play by Jeffrey Adams. ‘Dark Ride’ takes place in a traveling carnival where a mysterious figure appears and offers to improve everyone’s fortunes by fixing up the company’s dilapidated haunted house ride. His remodel job is successful beyond everyone’s wildest dreams, but at what cost?

‘Tales to Tremble By’ From the Icebox Radio Theater begins at 7pm. Admission is $15. For those unable to make it to the John Faith Theater in person, the show will be broadcast on the IBRT’s streaming radio station, accessible at http://www.iceboxradio.org/stream or on most major streaming apps. The John Faith Little Theater is located in the Backus Community Centerm, 900 5th Street International Falls. The theater is fully accessible. Reserve tickets through the Backus office at 218-285-7225.