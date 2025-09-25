Ice time reductions, pedestrian overpass, among issues at Thunder Bay’s first quality of life committee

THUNDER BAY — The first quality of life standing committee meeting had a light agenda. City staff highlighted projects the public will see over the next several months.

Couns. Kristen Oliver, Greg Johnsen, and Shelby Ch’ng were in attendance, while Mayor Ken Boshcoff and Coun. Andrew Foulds are away on city business.

Reducing weekday rink availability

City staff put forward a recommendation to cut regular daytime ice booking on all weekdays at the Neebing arena, and on Mondays at Grandview.

According to Kelly Robertson, commissioner of community services, the changes meet the community’s needs for access to daytime ice but also improve the work-life balance for the facilities staff.

Franco Marchese manager of facilities services, explained that a new staff schedule would allow employees to manage the arenas through shift work rather than having a dedicated overnight shift for two staff members.

Oliver asked how often the arenas see skating program bookings from the school boards.

“We do have bookings throughout our satellite arena system during the week, but not necessarily every day,” Paul Burke, sport and community development supervisor.

“We’ve been able to accommodate everything so far, and anything that we know is coming down the pipe, we can accommodate.”

The three council members present at the committee meeting unanimously endorsed administration’s recommendation.

The changes are set to take effect on Oct 12, and any necessary by-laws will be presented to City Council for ratification.

New construction website

Director of engineering, Matthew Miedema, presented a new addition to the city’s website. Members of the public will be able to access a live service of the city’s road construction map.

Miedema said the map makes it easier for residents to see road work as it happens.

“It’s a construction page map that we’ve used for many years now, providing general information to the public about ongoing projects throughout the city. If you scroll to the top here, this is our active construction map….the little bottom part here is the general information of the projects throughout the city,” Miedema explained.

“This highlights our road infrastructure projects, pavement resurfacing, residential program, and our sewer and water main work there. So, residents are welcome to visit the site to get information on work going on throughout the community and in their neighbourhood and wards.”

Miedema said residents can click on the road project that is highlighted in red, and the map will tell them “what type of closure it is, what it’s closed for, anticipated start time, and anticipated completion date.” It will also show any detour routes residents might take to avoid the road closure.

Johnsen asked how the live updates work on the site and whether the map allows a fair amount of time to warn the public of a road project.

Miedema said, “anticipate projects go on live maybe a week in advance or at least 2 days.”

Marina Pedestrian Overpass

City staff informed the committee of their intentions to close the pedestrian overpass to the marina at night.

Miedema presented the report to the committee, citing that “actions to address ongoing cleanliness and safety concerns with the pedestrian overpass to the marina” have prompted the city to gate the overpass from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ch’ng asked city staff if they considered installing cameras to “monitor when the activity actually happens.”

Miedema said the city has “discussed” putting in the eye on the street program in the area, but wasn’t sure where the city “landed” on the idea.

“It still could be a future consideration for administration. I’m not sure at the moment where it sits,” Miedema said.

City manager John Collin said the city is “taking a very serious look at cameras in the area,” but also said there are “privacy concerns” and signage that need to be installed.

“I do anticipate that in the coming months, we will have proper video surveillance in that area as well,” he said.

“It is a true sore point and quite frankly does not help us in terms of creating an attractive environment in the North core, and therefore that’s why you have this report before you this evening, and additional measures will follow.”

There is the potential for flexibility in the timing of the overnight closures, Miedema told council, when Oliver asked if there would be a special accommodation in the bylaw for events that end after 11 p.m.

“There’s no bylaw to clear up for this. We’re proceeding with (the closures) and parks and open spaces staff will facilitate the locking of the gate each night,” Miedema said.

“So, if there is an active event going on in the festival grounds or marina area, that gate can remain open till the closure of the event.”

Community safety and well-being update

Manager of community safety and well-being advisory committee, Louisa Costanzo, and chair of the advisory committee, Jason Veltri, presented an update on the community engagement for the city’s next community safety and well-being plan.

The plan is a legislative requirement under the Community Safety and Policing Act. Municipalities have to review and update their plans every four years. The city says it’s community-driven action plan that will inform how the city addresses racism and equity efforts, housing and homelessness and mental health and substance use.

Costanzo said over the next year, they will be engaging with the public through community pop-ups, surveys, and targeted outreach “to collect feedback” and “foster collaborations” to fulfill the city’s legislative requirement.

“We are grounding all of this in inclusion, accessibility, equity and trauma-informed practices,” Costanzo said.

On Nov. 13, they will host a community safety and well-being forum and a survey is now open to the public, and the final report will be presented in the spring of 2026.