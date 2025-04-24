‘I never thought I’d have to fight like this’: Peel’s international students say immigration system is broken as election looms

Mehakdeep Singh says he can’t imagine going back to India.

Since arriving in Canada at age 19, the now 26-year-old has spent his most formative years studying, working and laying the groundwork for a life here. But today, he’s living on a visitor visa, with no work rights and no income.

“I can’t even imagine having to go back without anything,” he said. “I call this country home.”

Singh, a former international student, says he has been caught in a shifting maze of immigration rules. Despite being eligible for permanent residency through multiple programs, including Express Entry and Ontario’s Provincial Nominee Program, he has yet to receive an invitation. In each case, the program criteria changed right before he could apply.

“I did the RNIP program for one year, and the moment I completed it, they said they were looking for skilled workers in another field,” he said of Canada’s Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot.

In the meantime, Singh says he has run out of money since he is not legally permitted to work, cannot afford to pay rent this month, and constantly borrows money from friends. His story reflects a growing crisis facing international students in Peel Region.

As the April 28 federal election looms, advocates and students are calling for immigration policies that recognize the lived realities of students who, despite doing everything by the book, say the system is pushing them to the margins.

Peel Region — particularly Brampton and Mississauga — has become ground zero for this unfolding crisis. According to data from the PIE Network, there are over 20,000 international students in the region. Many of those students are seeing their post-graduation plans unravel amid sweeping federal immigration changes.

Last year, Ottawa pivoted to stabilize the system by sharply cutting immigration targets and temporary visas, including study permits. The move, billed as addressing housing shortages, means tens of thousands of former international students who banked on staying in Canada are suddenly in limbo. More than 200,000 could face deportation when their work permits expire by the end of the year​.

This is adding to pressure on local services.

“Uncertainty created by frequent policy shifts has led to confusion among students and service providers, making it harder to plan and deliver appropriate services,” stated Peel Region in a written response.

Housing, mental health, employment and legal support are among the most urgent needs, the Region noted.

It has partnered with Sheridan College to launch the Peel International Students Collaborative, which offers virtual information sessions on topics like immigration, tenant rights and exploitation. Still, the region says more federal support is needed, including expanded eligibility for social services, and clearer, more stable immigration pathways.

“Consistent and transparent pathways help attract talent and ensure students’ contributions are retained in the labour market,” the region said.

Jessica Kwik, policy lead at the Peel Newcomer Strategy Group, said non-permanent residents, including international students, often struggle to access support because of limited eligibility.

“They don’t necessarily have family and friends around them,” she said. “They are in a new environment and so may need bridging or connections to build that sense of community and belonging.”

She said it’s important to acknowledge the needs of newcomers in the Peel region — both temporary and nontemporary — while recognizing the need for “demographic planning.”

“So just thinking about that piece is important — how immigration helps build Canada and that newcomers really are contributors to the country — is an important piece that I think we all need to really be cognizant of,” she said.

Gurpreet Malhotra, CEO of Indus Community Services, said policy changes have left thousands of students who came under one set of rules with no way forward.

“There has to be a way to not punish the person who was following the rules and wishes to move ahead,” he said. “Where you don’t give them a clear path forward, you end up creating things where people maybe take an opportunistic view of becoming an asylum claimant.”

Malhotra said many students feel trapped between their debt, immigration delays and a lack of community support.

“The dark side is when you couple desperation with a thwarted dream of a young person,” he said. “That’s where trafficking, homelessness, and exploitation come in.”

As a member of the Metamorphosis Network, Malhotra said they’re urging federal candidates to commit to better funding for community supports that serve newcomers, including international students.

“We placed out a pledge … saying that we would want every candidate to sign that says that they would work to provide funding for settlement agencies that is sufficient for the needs of the people who have been brought into the region,” he said. “It would be a relatively simple policy change to allow that to happen.”

Puneet Johal, a former international student, said things have changed drastically since she arrived in Canada in 2018. She recently received an invitation to apply for PR, but said most of her peers remain in limbo.

“There’s not a good enough warning or time period for people to prepare,” she said. “Just one day you wake up and read that this policy has been cancelled or brought in. It’s so sudden.”

She said the abrupt policy changes have led to chaos in the post-secondary sector, including layoffs, reduced programming and uncertainty for both workers and students.