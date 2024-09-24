Hydrilla, invasive aquatic plant, detected for first time in Ontario at Hillman Marsh

The aquatic invasive plant hydrilla, which can grow up to 2.5 centimetres per day and reach lengths of 7.5 metres, has been detected for the first time in Ontario at the West Cell of Hillman Marsh Conservation Area in Leamington.

Hydrilla is a prohibited invasive species under Ontario’s Invasive Species Act, 2015.

It is a fast-growing invasive species that can outcompete native species, clog water intake pipes and boat motors, and hinder recreational activities like swimming and paddling.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) is collaborating with the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Invasive Species Centre, the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, and other partners to assess the extent of the infestation, contain its spread, and develop control plans. So far, surveys indicate the infestation is limited to the West Cell of Hillman Marsh, a contained wetland area not directly connected to Lake Erie.

To prevent further spread, ERCA is closing the West Cell of Hillman Marsh, including the trail and boardwalk, to activities such as boating, walking, and hunting. Hydrilla is easily spread when fragments of the plant attach to boat propellers, kayaks, canoes, trailers, fishing and hunting gear, pets, or people, and are inadvertently transported to new areas. The Conservation Authority is asking the public to assist by refraining from accessing the area.

“Ontario recognizes the importance of the prevention, early detection, and management of invasive species that pose a threat to Ontario’s native species and ecosystems. If left unchecked, hydrilla – an aggressive aquatic plant – has the potential to severely impact navigation, recreation, and aquatic life,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources.

“That’s why we’re working diligently with our partners to develop plans for its control.”

Kevin Money, Director of Conservation Services at ERCA, said, “The detection of this highly aggressive water plant is alarming.”

“Most concerning is its ability to significantly disrupt, alter, and outcompete the natural ecosystem. We take its detection within our wetland with the utmost seriousness and are proactively taking all steps we can to contain it, including, unfortunately, halting recreational activities within the cell and its surrounding area.”

“This is the first time that hydrilla has been found in Ontario and Canada, so we are encouraging people to learn how to identify hydrilla, report it, and clean, drain, and dry your boat to help prevent the spread of this serious invasive plant from Hillman Marsh,” said Sydney Currier, Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator at the Invasive Species Centre.

“When my team from the Waterloo Wetland Lab found an unusual underwater plant, we suspected that it could be hydrilla,” said Dr. Rebecca Rooney, Associate Professor in the Department of Biology at the University of Waterloo and Director of the Waterloo Wetland Lab.

“Because hydrilla is so easily spread, we must be vigilant with control measures and thoroughly decontaminate any equipment used in the marsh, above and beyond typical cleaning procedures.”

Hydrilla (hydrilla verticillata), also known as waterthyme, is an invasive aquatic plant that has been found in much of the United States and was recently discovered for the first time in Ontario. The plant can exist in many different types of waterbodies and grows aggressively, outcompeting native plant species and degrading the water quality. – U.S. Geological Survey photo

The Essex Region Conservation Authority, established by the Province of Ontario in 1973, has been delivering programs and services for 50 years to conserve, restore, develop, and manage natural resources in the Windsor-Essex-Pelee Island region.