Hunter’s Dinner this Saturday

This Saturday, November 9, 2024 The WRRD Lions is hosting their Hunters’ Dinner at the Stratton Recreation Centre in Stratton, Ontario. The Hunters Dinner celebrates the harvest and bounty of the Rainy River District across our communities as we approach another Winter season. Sportsmen are traditionally sharing a portion of their harvests with their neighbours and the community.

Getting underway with Get Acquainted, refreshments, music and games starting at 4:00 pm The Harvest Dinner will be served starting at 6:00pm. It will include Walleye, Moose Roast and some of Kent Ogden’s Special Sausages, Scalloped Potatoes, Salad, Baked Beans, Mixed Veggies, Buns and for Dessert, Decadent Cupcakes, with Coffee & Punch.

And that’s just the start of festivities… There are door prize draws including: the Centrepiece table decorations: Penny Table Draws; A Silent Auction throughout the evening;A Pie Roulette Game (with proceeds towards Seniors Residences at RainyCrest Home, Emo Hospital Residence and Rainy River Health Centre; A Corn Hole Toss Game plays throughout the evening.

The live Auction hosted by Telford Advent features many valuable items including Craft creations, a Tournament of Hearts Ticket Package, Firearms, Gravel, Gift Certificates, building material, boating equipment, and more.

A 50/50 CASH DRAW (WInning Ticket Holder must be present to win!)

It’s going to be quite a party. An army of volunteers, individuals and area businesses have been very generous with their time and money to host this Harvest Dinner . Over two dozen individuals, businesses and corporate sponsors have made substantial contributions to The West Rainy River District Lions Club. We sincerely thank them all for their demonstrated community support

Now it’s your turn to dig into your pocket to help your Communities with this Lions Club fundraiser. All profits from this WRRD Lions Harvest Dinner are donated to Charitable Causes across our Rainy River District and you will have a great meal and a great evening of entertainment

Tickets for the WRRD Harvest Dinner are $50 per person RESERVED ONLY.

(NOT at the DOOR).

Tickets available from Gary’s Korner Cafe In Stratton and Kent Ogden At Cloverleaf in Emo Availability LIMITED NUMBER! Must purchase by Friday, November 8, 2024