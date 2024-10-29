How to have an eco-friendly Halloween: 4 ways to reduce your waste

Spooky season is underway and little ones are thinking about what they want to be for Halloween — don’t forget that there are eco options!

October is Circular Economy month and there are many ways you can improve your carbon footprint. Sara MacRae is the manager of climate and energy with Dufferin County and spoke to the Banner last year about ways people can reduce their waste.

She gave small changes that can help you reduce your waste during fall festivities.

Here are 4 ways: