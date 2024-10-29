How to have an eco-friendly Halloween: 4 ways to reduce your waste

Spooky season is underway and little ones are thinking about what they want to be for Halloween — don’t forget that there are eco options!
October is Circular Economy month and there are many ways you can improve your carbon footprint. Sara MacRae is the manager of climate and energy with Dufferin County and spoke to the Banner last year about ways people can reduce their waste.
She gave small changes that can help you reduce your waste during fall festivities.
Here are 4 ways:
- Handmade crafts
- Try making crafts with items found in nature instead of buying the material you need. Go on a leaf hunt to use them for crafts like using jam jars to make autumn leaf lanterns, leaf crowns or make little ghost leaves.
- For other fun fall or Halloween themed crafts, go online for more ideas!
- Upcycling household items
- Make some upcycling do-it-yourself seasonal decor by transforming jars into lanterns or taking old sheets and making them into ghosts.
- Composting pumpkins
- Most pumpkins end up in the garbage after the holiday season. Rather than throwing the pumpkin that sits on your doorstep into the garbage, compost them so more soil can be made for a new patch.
- Second-hand costumes
- Many people will buy new costumes every year but that creates a lot of textile waste. Look at dressing up in second-hand costumes for Halloween, or using clothing you already have in your closet.
- Many thrift stores have Halloween costumes for half the price.