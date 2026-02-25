Housing is ‘not just a roof over someone’s head’ MPP says

THUNDER BAY — The ongoing housing crisis in many First Nations is depriving people of more than just shelter.

Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa made that point as part of his opening remarks at the 23rd First Nations Housing Conference in Thunder Bay. The annual event is organized by representatives from 10 tribal and chiefs councils and brings together community leaders, housing managers, government funding agencies, builders and maintenance people, industry representatives, and more.

Mamakwa thanked the City of Thunder Bay for declaring homelessness a humanitarian crisis, and pointed out that a recent point in time count showed over 75 per cent of people experiencing homelessness in the city identify as Indigenous.

“We know that some of the people who ended up homeless in places like Thunder Bay move here as a result of the housing crisis taking place in many First Nations,” he said.

“Housing is not just a roof over someone’s head,” Mamakwa continued. “It is so much more.”

“Housing is a social determinant of health, it’s a key to mental health, (to) physical, emotional and spiritual well-being … housing Is also a human right, it is a treaty right and the key to healing in First Nations communities.”

The 2026 conference’s theme is “stronger alliances, stronger homes” and Clarence Meekis, technical director for the Keewaytinook Okimakanak chiefs council, said that means bringing all relevant stakeholders to the table.

“It’s that statement of if you want to … go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,” he said.

“And that’s what we’ve learned over time and building alliances and collaborating — whether government partners, other agencies that want to partner with communities, it’s important in meeting our housing goals in every community.”

The three-day conference includes a trade show featuring over 70 suppliers and First Nations-owned businesses, numerous technical workshops and training sessions, community housing recognition awards, and interactive features like a builders challenge, with a significant youth component.

Organizers said this year is the largest such conference yet.

Meekis said engaging young people is crucial.

“We say we want to include youth, but to actually go through the process of inviting a group of youth to spend the days here with us (is key),” he said. “Today, there is a plan to have them in their own space learning construction techniques from a group of skilled people, and tomorrow, on day two of the event, the youth will also then be helping with our builder’s challenge.”

Promotional materials for the event say delegates attended from seven provinces and territories.

Meekis agreed with Mamakwa about the lack of housing in many First Nations.

“We want the best for our community members and for our communities,” he said, referencing the broad range of locations attendees came from.

“Our goal is to learn to work together and wherever we are, to bring better homes for our communities.”

Mamakwa said events like this, that put a direct focus on housing, are beneficial.

“This gathering, I think, is an opportunity that also offers a chance to talk about the current state of housing in First Nations but also the ways forward,” he said.