Hot water issues resolved at Emo Health Centre, Code Grey lifted

A press release from Riverside Health Care this morning announced that the Code Grey caused by a malfunction with the water heating system has been lifted.

“Repairs to the facility’s water system have been successfully completed by our maintenance team and external contractors,” the release said. “Water service has been restored and all systems have been tested and returned to normal operation.”

The health provider thanked patients, residents, staff and the public for their patience as the repair was completed, noting that safety and well-being of patients and clients was its top priority.