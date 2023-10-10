HOPEFUL: Indigenous leaders believe a landfill search for murder victims now possible

Two First Nations leaders say they feel certain that the Manitoba PC’s decision to campaign on a promise not to search a landfill for human remains of Indigenous women turned off Manitoba voters, and was one of the reasons the PCs and Heather Stefanson were defeated in Tuesday’s provincial election.

“I would have to say that really backfired on them,” Long Plain First Nation Chief Kyra Wilson said on Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s provincial election saw the Manitoba NDP handed a majority government, and NPD leader Wab Kinew voted in as Manitoba’s next premier.

“That was just truly disgusting, and I believe that it worked against them to campaign in such a negative and cruel way.”

Wilson has been one of the leading voices of a growing movement that for months has been trying to get a search conducted of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two Indigenous women believed to have been murdered by an alleged serial killer, and dumped at the landfill north of Winnipeg.

She said that after months of frustration and anger among those advocating for a search, there is now “renewed hope” that a search can be conducted under the leadership of this province’s new government, and hope that the NDP and Kinew will show respect to the families and advocates she says often felt disrespected and belittled by Stefanson and the PCs.

“We’re hopeful, because we believe we have somebody that actually wants to sit with us at the table and have a conversation as equals, and that’s so important because we never felt that with Heather Stefanson,” Wilson said.

“We often felt we were being talked to like we were children.”

Wilson said families also felt increased optimism on Wednesday after the federal government announced Wednesday morning they would be offering funding of $740,000 toward further assessing the feasibility of searching the Prairie Green Landfill.

Advocates and families have been calling for months for a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Harris and Myran, two women whose remains are believed to have been dumped there by alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the killings of four women and is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial.

Despite that promise from the feds, and an incoming provincial government that Wilson believes will be receptive to helping with a landfill search, Wilson cautioned there is still a lot of work that needs to be done before the landfill actually gets searched.

“There’s a lot of work to do now, and we have to start by having a conversation with the new premier and with this new government, and we need to give them some time to get up to speed and settle into their new roles,” Wilson said.

Wilson believed throughout the provincial election campaign that the majority of Manitobans believed in the importance of a landfill search, and that is why she and others are still holding onto hope that Prairie Green will one day be searched.

“We were never going to give up, and from the start, we didn’t know if this was going to be a smooth process or something that would be difficult, and it has been difficult, but at the end of the day we got to where we are now because of the support of so many Manitobans, and we’re going to continue to fight.”

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) Chief Angela Levasseur said she was disturbed by billboards and ads touting not searching the landfill and a promise to “stand firm” on a landfill search by the PCs in their campaign, but said she also believes it did more to push voters away from the PCs than to bring more voters to them.

“When I saw this campaign and saw someone proudly boasting that they will say no and not search for human remains it was very triggering to me, because how can you do that to the children and the families of these women who were murdered by a serial killer?

“They seemed to believe that Manitobans could be that hateful but they were wrong, they were so wrong, and as Manitobans we have proclaimed we will not subscribe to that brand of politics, and that there is a belief that Indigenous lives truly do matter.”

