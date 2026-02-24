Highway driving in the northwest impacted by weather: OPP

The OPP is warning motorists that snowy conditions are making driving on Highway 17 more dangerous than usual.

In a press release form the Kenora Detachment of the OPP, officers are warning those planning on driving Highway 17 today and in the near future that inclement weather has caused the road to become icy and snow-covered, with visibility also at risk of being impacted. In order to drive safely, the OPP are recommending motorists drive slowly and give themselves more time to make any planned journey along their route.

The OPP confirmed that snow removal operations are underway on Highway 17, and as such, motorists may encounter snowplows and other maintenance equipment on the road.

“Motorists are asked to use caution and adjust their driving to the current conditions,” the OPP said.

“Drivers are also reminded to slow down and move over for snowplows and emergency vehicles.”

The OPP are also recommending drivers keep these tips in mind for winter driving: