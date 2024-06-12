High Time dinner theatre makes for a wonderful evening out

The play “High Time” made for a wonderful evening. A cast of 15 actors performed this hilarious and inspirational play on Friday evening, June 7 at the Rainy River Rec Centre. Prior to the play a superb meal was catered by Michelle Abraham. The Rec Centre was filled to capacity with people attending from throughout the district. This was a Two Act Comedy by Tracy Gibson. The song Hit The Road Jack was performed by Ken Kellar and Brittany Hayes Strachan. This production is dedicated to the memory of Bobbi Parker. The play touched on many issues people deal with in our changing world, including stresses and challenges. The play ended on a positive note, leaving many feeling life is good, and we all have much to be grateful for in our lives. A huge shout out to all actors, Tracy Gibson, all volunteers, the chef, and to all that attended! Here’s hoping to see another play and dinner performed soon!

