Health unit warns of possible measles transmission at Manitoba Ag Days

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has issued a warning about the risks of measles exposure after Manitoba Public Health reported Manitoba Ag Days last month as a likely transmission event for the contagious virus.

The event, Canada’s largest indoor farm show, held between Jan. 20 and 22, 2026, at the Keystone Centre in Brandon, Man., was attended by about 35,000 people, the NWHU said Wednesday.

“Attendees may have been exposed to measles while at the event venues, hotels, restaurants, shops and other locations in the city during the event days as well as the days leading up to and following,” the health unit said in a press release. “This could lead to an even further increase of cases in Manitoba and the possibility of spread to other areas, including Northwestern Ontario.”

Southern Manitoba is reporting increased measles activity with the province reporting 74 measles cases in 2026, the highest monthly total since the outbreak began in February of last year. The Manitoba government posted a long list of potential places and times of exposure on its website at www.gov.mb.ca/health/publichealth/diseases/measles-exposures.html.

The timeline for most exposure locations may have passed, but anyone who may have visited any of the locations and developed measles symptoms, may have spread measles to others,” the NWHU said.

“Anyone who has been exposed and is not immune (through immunization or previous measles infection), should monitor for symptoms and reduce contact with others, especially anyone who is immunocompromised or unimmunized.”

Measles symptoms usually appear 10 to 14 days after exposure but may appear after up to 21 days.

“Those who are traveling to areas where measles is of concern (including the Southern Health region of Manitoba) are eligible for measles vaccination and should call the NWHU to check their records,” the health unit said. “This risk will likely be ongoing for the foreseeable future in this area and other areas in Canada, the U.S. and the world. Getting immunized, if not already immune, is strongly recommended.”

Those born before Jan. 1, 1970, have had two doses of measles vaccine (MMR) or have lab confirmation of immunity, are considered immune and should not contact health authorities for an urgent vaccination.

Measles is spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The first symptoms of measles are a fever, a runny nose, sneezing, a cough and red, sore, watery eyes. Some people may also get small spots in their mouth. A rash usually appears after two to three days and starts on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

Ontario experienced an unusually large surge in measles in 2025, with just over 140 cases reported by late February – nearly double the province’s total from the entire previous decade. Public Health Ontario noted that most infections were still linked to travel, but increased global circulation in 2024 led to more frequent local transmission.

Across Canada, measles activity was far higher than normal. By epidemiological week 50 of 2025, the country had recorded 5,353 cases, including 4,978 confirmed and 375 probables.