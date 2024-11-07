Head down to the Country Hoe-Down – it’s free and open to all

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services will be wrapping up its annual Women’s Wellness Gathering with a Country Hoedown dance, which is free and open to everyone.

A Country Hoedown Dance will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Copper River Inn with doors opening at 7 p.m.

“The Country Hoedown Dance at the end of the workshops is a time for everyone to relax and have some good clean fun,” said Gathering organizer and Director of Nanaadawewenin, Shannon Blight. “We will be having a line-dancing presentation at the Hoedown Dance Friday night.”

The Hoedown Dance is a free family-friendly event that is open to the general public and everyone is invited to attend. Weechi-it-te-win has some awesome door prizes with a 55” television and an authentic cowboy hat.

The Hoedown dance is a drug and alcohol free event. An extra draw for the door prizes will be given for any attendee wearing their western cowboy gear!

The dance is open to all – you didn’t need to be part of the Gathering to join in the fun.

The annual conference filled quickly, and offered a variety of topics for wellness.

“The idea behind this workshop is to provide opportunities for women to have fun, to hone in on their skills and to learn some new things. We hope that they are going to have such a really good time and I believe they will likely be surprised to discover the strengths and talents that they already have within themselves,” said Blight.

The conference featured an outdoor survival challenge, line dancing instructions, yoga and wellness, self defense class, Anishinaabe singing and puppet shows, as well as a Trauma and Healing session and therapeutic painting workshop for those who would like to take part. Sherry Copenace and Nicole Richmond were both presenters.