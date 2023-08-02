Have your say: Choose your favourite Queen Letter

“Sports do not build character, they reveal it.” Sports are so much more than just a game where we kick a ball with our feet, shoot a puck off a stick or spike a ball. They are a demonstration of a person’s dedication, teamwork and self discipline. The coaches we have and the people we meet, teach us valuable life lessons. Athletes learn to set goals and work towards achieving them. Without practice and preparation, these goals are incredibly hard to pull off. Without practice you will be defeated. Defeat has to be the most difficult thing to ever get out of. Most athletes get stuck in a ‘rut’ and have a very hard time getting out of it. If you manage to get past the defeat, you will probably end up loving the sport more than you ever thought was possible. Falling in love with a sport is a totally different type of love. It’s not just about the game, but about the passion, the dedication and the thrill of competition. The experience of falling in love with a sport is just so unique. An athlete’s passion can only grow the more interested they become in their sport. You start to play that sport everyday and say things like “just five more minutes” and just like that, five more minutes becomes five more years. When an athlete deeply loves a sport they start to develop a sense of discipline. They start sticking to certain meal and workout plans, while working tirelessly to improve. Teamwork is one of the biggest and most important parts of sports. It doesn’t matter if it’s an individual or team sport, you still have a team that is cheering you on. If it is a team sport, you will develop unbreakable bonds with your teammates. At the end of the day, athletes will feel so accomplished when their goals are finally achieved. The satisfaction when a goal is finally achieved is like a breath of fresh air. One day the things you work so hard to achieve will all be complete and those sports will slowly come to an end. The end of an era.