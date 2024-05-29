Growing mental health

Farming isn’t for the faint of heart. From daily worries over weather, finances and long term planning, farming is a demanding occupation that requires relentless hard work, dedication, and resilience. However, the unique stressors and pressures faced by farmers often go unnoticed, contributing to a mental health crisis within the agricultural community. The suicide rate for farmers is triple that of the general population. And it’s not just a Canadian problem – it’s recognized as a global phenomenon.

“Our farmers and their families face unique challenges, often due to forces that are beyond their control. This can have a severe impact on their mental health, and we will continue to invest in targeted initiatives to support them,” said the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “By increasing awareness of the resources that are available, we can provide crucial support to our farming communities when they need it most.”

As part of a general increase in mental wellness spending, the federal and provincial governments have recognized that the farming community faces unique pressures, with a slate of resources. Last year, the province alone announced millions towards farm-specific programs and partnerships with organizations such as the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“A life in agriculture is incredibly rewarding and fulfilling, but it also comes with unique stressors and challenges,” said Lisa Thompson, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “This investment will ensure the right resources are in place to support Ontario’s hardworking agriculture community when and where they need it.”

The very nature of farming itself makes mental health struggles more likely. The stigma of mental health struggles in a population which prides itself on enduring hardships, compounded with economic and occupational hazards, isolated geography, and elevated rates of chronic stress, a known risk factor for mental health struggles. Farming is a highly stressful occupation, with factors such as extreme and ever-changing weather, high input costs, variable commodity prices, high potential for accidents, the need for loans and financial risks, and complex policies and legislation. Farming also requires long hours of physically demanding work, leading to exhaustion. The mental fatigue from constant decision-making and problem-solving adds to the burden, potentially leading to burnout.

Farmers are the backbone of society – nothing is more important than putting food on the world’s tables. To give back, there are a number of programs available, free of charge, for Ontario’s farm families.

WHERE TO FIND SUPPORT

Agriculture Wellness Ontario

https://agriculturewellnessontario.ca

A one-stop portal, where you can find all the resources, and next steps for you and your loved ones.

THE FARMER WELLNESS INITIATIVE

Provides Ontario farmers, farm families, farm employees, and spouses and dependents of farm employees with free, unlimited mental health counselling, specific to the unique challenges that can be experienced by the agricultural community. Accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, in English and French, farmers can call 1-866-267-6255 to speak to a counsellor. This service is provided by TELUS Health.

THE GUARDIAN NETWORK

https://www.guardiannetwork.ca

A volunteer suicide prevention program, the Guardian Network was built to support Ontario’s farming community. A Guardian is an individual, over the age of 18, who is likely to be in contact with farmers through their work, volunteer activities, or their place in their community and has successfully completed The Guardian Network training program. Guardians are equipped with strategies and tools to identify the signs of mental distress, react to farmers at-risk, and connect individuals with appropriate mental health and crisis resources.

IN THE KNOW

https://agriculturewellnessontario.ca

A four-hour mental health literacy workshop, In the Know was created specifically to educate the agricultural community. Designed to fit with farmers and producers’ schedules, it distills critical information and incorporates agricultural community culture. Developed in collaboration with a stakeholder team from farming and mental health backgrounds, In the Know aims to build mental health knowledge and increase help-seeking among farmers. Participants will cover the topics of stress, depression, anxiety, substance use and how to start a conversation around mental well-being. The workshops are facilitated by one of CMHA’s mental health professionals using ‘real-life’ examples from agriculture. There are several virtual workshops being held throughout summer. If you are interested in hosting a workshop or would like more information on the program, contact the provincial In the Know team:

Program Coordinator, In the Know

Rebecca Posthumus at rposthumus@ontario.cmha.ca

Program Outreach Coordinator, In the Know

Erica Sayles at esayles@ontario.cmha.ca