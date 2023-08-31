Group facing drug charges after co-operative investigation

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A search warrant in the Town of Fort Frances has resulted in four individuals being arrested and charged with drug offences.

On August 23, 2023, members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Kenora OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, with the assistance of the Dryden CSCU and OPP Emergency Response Team, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Third Street East in the Town of Fort Frances.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of suspected cocaine and oxycodone. Canadian currency and other items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

As a result, a 36-year-old of Fort Frances; a 33-year-old, of Whitby; a 35-year-old, of Scarborough; and a 35-years-old of Couchiching First Nation, have been arrested and charged under the CDSA with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid and Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

The accused are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on August 24, 2023.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

ERRATIC DRIVER CHARGED

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested one individual and laid multiple charges following a report of an erratic driver.

On August 30th, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP responded to a traffic complaint reporting a utility task vehicle (UTV) being operated erratically on LaVallee Road North in LaVallee Township. Officers subsequently located the UTV and initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old Fort Frances resident has been arrested and charged with: Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drug; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Resist Peace Officer; Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code; Dangerous operation; Fail to wear proper helmet.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on August 30th, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – One individual is facing charges of Impaired Operation after members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Minnie Avenue.

On August 29th, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP detachment responded to a MVC on the 300 block of Minnie Avenue. Upon arrival police located a damaged single motor vehicle and advised the second vehicle left the scene before Police arrived. Officers located the second vehicle and driver shortly after responding to the call.

As a result of the investigation, a 60-year-old Fort Frances woman has been charged with: Adult Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Fail to remain.

The Accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on September 25th, 2023.

DISTURBANCE

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid mischief charges following a disturbance.

On August 24, 2023, members of the Rainy River District OPP responded to a disturbance at a residence on Fifth Street East in the Town of Fort Frances. The investigation revealed that windows on the residence had been damaged following an altercation.

As a result, a 21-year-old of Fort Frances has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Mischief Under $5,000.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on September 25, 2023.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – Members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a motor vehicle collision.

On August 26, 2023, just before 7:30 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicle. There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the CMV had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 37-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Dangerous Operation.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on October 13, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

LIFE-THREATENING COLLISION

(WABIGOON, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are investigating a single vehicle collision.

On August 20, 2023, just before 9:00 a.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Johnson Road and Cemetery Road in Wabigoon.

The driver of the motor vehicle was transported to hospital by ORNGE to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) and Crime units have been engaged and are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

FAILURE TO COMPLY

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment and Northwest Region Emergency Response Team have arrested and charged two individuals with breaching conditions of their release order following a traffic stop.

On August 24, 2023, shortly after 11:42 a.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment initiated a traffic stop on Grand Trunk Ave after observing a Highway Traffic Act related offence.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver and the passenger were both wanted on warrants from a police service in Manitoba. Further, they were both bound by conditions of release that they were in violating.

As a result, two Dryden residents, ages 38 and 24, have been arrested and charged with failing to comply with conditions of release order.

The accused parties were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on October 23, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

THREE INJURED

(KENORA, ON) – Three people were transported to Lake of the Woods Hospital with injuries after a serious collision on Hwy 17 near Whitehead Rd just before midnight on August 28, 2023.

Shortly before midnight members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Kenora Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and City of Kenora fire and emergency services (KFEMS) responded to reports of a head on collision near Whitehead Rd involving 2 vehicles.

The highway was shut down briefly during the investigation.

The both drivers as well as a passenger were transported to Lake of the Woods Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

A 61 year old from Kenora was charged with Careless driving causing bodily harm in addition to a three- day license suspension after the driver blew an alert on an approved screening device.

The highway was re-opened once the vehicles were removed and the debris was cleared.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

CEMETERY MISCHIEF

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – Members of the Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are seeking the public’s assistance to locate an individual(s) connected to a mischief at a local cemetery.

On August 29, 2023, members of the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment received a complaint of a mischief to multiple monuments at a local cemetery in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout. It is believed the incident occurred between the evening hours of August 28, 2023, and the early morning hours of August 29, 2023. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.