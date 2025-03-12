Grassy Narrows begins construction of mercury care home

After years of fighting for mercury poisoning redress, the Grassy Narrows First Nation broke ground on a mercury care home and wellness centre yesterday.

Ninety per cent of the people of Grassy Narrows, also known as Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek, have some level of mercury poisoning, which is also passed from mother to child.

The 6,500-square-foot facility will integrate traditional healing practices with modern medical care, including assisted living support, rehabilitation and traditional healing with health professionals working together to care for the patient.

“Many times, elders and community members who have been significantly affected are also forced to live outside the community because of the complex care that they need to receive,” said Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu.

The federal government is investing $82 million to build the facility and $68.9 million over 30 years to provide long-term, culturally appropriate care to community members affected by mercury poisoning. Hajdu and Chief Sherry Ackabee travelled to the nation Wednesday, to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. In the 1960s and 1970s, Dryden Chemical dumped approximately 10 metric tonnes of mercury into the English-Wabigoon River system. Decades later, this mercury continues to cause harmful health impacts, like neurological disorders and birth defects. Most recently, a scientific study revealed that ongoing sulfate discharges from the mill are doubling harmful methylmercury levels in fish, a main food source for the community. Although the mill stopped using mercury in the 70s, mercury levels downstream have not decreased since the 80s. The communities have been careful about the food they eat and water they drink. Despite the scars left by decades of mercury poisoning, “We all have to be really serious about taking the needs of the next seven generations seriously, and that means not letting water become poisoned in the first place,” Hajdu said.

While the care home is a step toward addressing the devastating health impacts of mercury poisoning, the community is calling for more than just a care facility.

Last year, over 5,000 people, including demonstrators from Grassy Narrows First Nation, marched in Toronto, demanding fair compensation, protection from industrial threats and support for cultural restoration.

The nation wants the mill to be shut down. Grassy Narrows has filed lawsuits against both levels of government for neglecting treaty rights and prioritizing corporate interests. They also appealed to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) that the ongoing contamination is a violation of their right to culture, health and economic security.

When asked about the plan to shut down the mill in the near future, Hajdu said “that’s up to the Ontario government, not the federal government.” She explained the federal government doesn’t regulate pulp and paper mills and the province needs to enforce the regulations and make sure industries comply with the standards.

“We all have a duty to respect the water that feeds our systems, regardless of if it’s First Nations or not.”

A 2018 community health assessment showed the urgent need for a special care home, so a mercury care working group was formed to develop the service plan. The latest announcement recognizes the work of past leaders and community members, said Chief Ackabee in the press release.

“Now my people will have dignified care for the harm mercury has done to our bodies,” she said. She also called on the federal government to hurry with fair compensation for the mercury mess and stop threatening the land and water.

Minister Hajdu acknowledged the federal government’s past inaction and committed to the healing process. “For decades, the community of Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishnabek was denied clean water by the inaction of federal and provincial governments,” she said. “Our combined efforts have brought us to today’s groundbreaking ceremony.”